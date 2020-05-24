A former signee of D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik Freda Rhymz yesterday in an interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz program threw shot by saying there are only two female rappers in Ghana.

Freda Rhymz together with Sister Afia were guests on the program as they Nana Ama and her co-panellists tried to settle the tension between the two.

Freda Rhymz throwing subliminal shots at Sister Afia on the show revealed that there are only two female rappers in the country thus herself and Eno Barony.

This comment from the rapper didn’t go down well with another female rapper Ohemaa Dadao who took to her social media to share screenshot conversation with Freda.

In the message, Freda was praising Ohemaa Dadao and even told her that she was learning from her.

Her caption read: “I am learning from you, I like your raps , you dope “ how can that transform quickly to “ I don’t even know who she is “ see how that 2 by 4 fame is making you grow wings … little clown if you don’t know me guess what ? I don’t know you either but keep that same energy when you’re in my dms acting like a little girl mesmerized at a magic show. I just had to pull up facts to expose you. The obvious Fact here is you’re just a despicable pathological liar … peace out.”

