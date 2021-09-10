- Advertisement -

Ghanaian UK based gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky is currently behind bars after she was arrested and remanded in prison custody over fraud allegations and visa racketeering.

According to the fact we gathered, Ohemaa Jacky advertised on her Facebook page her ability to secure travelling documents to countries within the European Union at a fee.

The victim identified as Barbara Adu-Boahene decided to engage the services of Ohemaa Jacky after seeing the advertisement.

On March 30, 2021, Barbara and daughter was arrested by Immigration Officers at the Kotoka International Airport for presenting fake Italian passports.

It was at that moment that Barbara realised that the 29-year-old gospel musician has defrauded her of £24,000.

The victim then informed Ohemaa Jacky about the new development but the gospel musician threatened to attack her if she implicates her.

However, the musician and social media influencer was arrested and arraigned before court on 8th September, 2021.

She was charged with defrauding by false pretences and forgery of official documents and was also refused bail.

Watch video below;

Ohemaa Jacky has been remanded in police custody and will reappear before the court on 15th September.