Ghanaian gospel musician based in the United Kingdom Jacqueline Sarfo Gyamfua popularly known as Ohemaa Jacky has allegedly been arrested for fraud.

Ohemaa Jacky was reportedly arrested yesterday by the Ghana Police Service on her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

In an audio chanced upon by GhPage, the mother of the gospel musician was heard pleading with the complainant to drop all charges against her daughter.

In tears, Ohemaa Jacky’s mother pleaded with the complainant for an out-of-court settlement.

According to the mother, after her daughter has been granted bail, she will refund all the money paid to her.

She further begged her client to rescind her decision as she doesn’t want her only daughter to rot in jail.

Well, the complainant known as Barbara Adu-Boahene failed to heed to the mother’s plea as she is bent on dealing with the gospel musician.

According to reports, Ohemaa Jacky defrauded her client an amount of £24,000 after promising to get her a visa to the United Kingdom.

The gospel musician then provided fake travel documents to her client who was arrested by Immigration Officers at the airport.

Ohemaa Jacky has been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretenses and forgery of official documents.