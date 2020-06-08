type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ohemaa Mercy’s husband ‘birthday car gift’ to her was fake - Afia...
Source:GHPage
Entertainment

Ohemaa Mercy’s husband ‘birthday car gift’ to her was fake – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ohemaa Mercy's husband cheated on her

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
Ohemaa-Mercy-birthday-car-gift-fake-Afia-Schwar
Ohemaa Mercy’s husband ‘birthday car gift’ to her was fake - Afia Schwarzenegger
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy has surfaced the social media with the alleged discovery of not ever receiving a brand new car from husband as a birthday gift. The husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo was believed to have given her a car as her birthday gift in September last year.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, it is alleged that the couple’s marriage has been set on the verge of collapse for almost a year. Rumor also has it that a day before her Tehillah Experience, Ohemaa Mercy caught her husband sleeping with one of her backing vocalists.

Afia Schwarzeneggar reported via her youtube Channel; SchwaTv, that the ‘birthday car gift’ was all for a show and it was from a friend of the husband who is a car dealer.

Also read: The story behind Ohemaa Mercy’s divorce- Afia Schwar reveals

Ohemaa Mercy in her defense claims that she has never cheated with any man on her husband before rather the husband has cheated on her with her backup singer.

Reports also have it that the non-musician husband of Ohemaa Mercy went ahead to register Tehillah Experience, has confiscated her social media accounts, and forbidding Ohemaa Mercy from even entering her own house let alone see her children.

Also read: It’s not a crime to ‘chop’ your female artiste – Bullet

Perhaps, we shouldn’t miss Ohemaa Mercy so much for being absent from social media for a while. She is active somewhere else.

Ohemaa Mercy is believed to have been evicted from her house in August last year, as the couple separated upon her husband’s infidelity episode.

Previous articleDisrespecting Kennedy will bring curses upon me- Rev. Obofour
Next articleRespect the anointing of great men like Kennedy Agyapong to live long – Obofour to critics

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Akoo Nana calls on Ken Agyapong to investigate Rex Omar over corruption at GHAMRO

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian well-known musician, Willaim Ato Ankra known in showbiz as Akoo Nana has directed his loaded missiles at veteran Ghanaian high-life artist Rex...
Read more
Entertainment

No true Christian would demand money from a pastor – Abbeam Danso

Qwame Benedict -
Renowned preacher and businessman Rev. Dr Abbeam Danso has tagged people who demand money from pastors before performing as not true Christians....
Read more
Entertainment

Davido welcomes fourth child with a London based girl after ditching Chioma- See Photos

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has reportedly welcomed a newborn baby with a fourth baby mama.
Read more
Entertainment

Wendy Shay has no brand – Kiaani

Qwame Benedict -
An upcoming artiste known as Kiaani has thrown a strong punch at RuffTown records signee Wendy Shay real name Wendy Addo.
Read more
Entertainment

The story behind Ohemaa Mercy’s divorce- Afia Schwar reveals

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Gospel music star Mercy Twum-Ampofo, popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy has been in the news recently after her marital issues with husband...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah wants a Mercedes Benz as a birthday gift – Serwaa Amihere reveals

Qwame Benedict -
Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah would in some few days be celebrating her 42nd birthday and has already asked people to start...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Monday, June 8, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
66 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Mon
29 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

School of hard knocks: 10 hard truths you need to know before age 30

RASHAD -
Often times than not, we tend to see life as a bed of roses, where we expect to get things on demand...
Read more
Lifestyle

List of the best hotels in Ghana and their prices

RASHAD -
You cannot travel on a few days trip without deciding first to find a place of abode. Whilst your trips may have different purposes, one thing is certain; accommodation! You need to lodge at a place of convenience that suits your taste and pocket.
Read more
Entertainment

Date Rush’s Joan confirms she has a psychiatric disorder

Mr. Tabernacle -
TV3’s Date Rush’s Joan has confirmed on live TV that she has a mental disorder as it was widely speculated on social...
Read more
Entertainment

The story behind Ohemaa Mercy’s divorce- Afia Schwar reveals

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Gospel music star Mercy Twum-Ampofo, popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy has been in the news recently after her marital issues with husband...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News