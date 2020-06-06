- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy according to reports going around is currently stuck in Nigeria months after her Tehillah Concert in the country.

According to a Nigerian source, the gospel musician allegedly stayed back in the country to continue having an affair with her side guy who is yet to be identified.

The source swore that this information is authentic and that the gospel singer’s infidelity in their country is currently ruining her marriage.

The post sighted read: “Do you know that your top gospel mamaga Ohemaa Mercy has not been home since her Tahila conference abi concert over infidelity issues? :

Hmm them say mamaga go chop side meat o. This fila is authentic and certified.. It got worse after the birthday. Talks are going on to save the marriage o. Prayer warriors, get to work.. Stay tuned here for only original gist.. brb”

