type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ohemaa Mercy stuck in Nigeria after cheating on husband
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Ohemaa Mercy stuck in Nigeria after cheating on husband

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Ohemaa-Mercy-and-Husband
Ohemaa Mercy stuck in Nigeria after cheating on husband
- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy according to reports going around is currently stuck in Nigeria months after her Tehillah Concert in the country. 

According to a Nigerian source, the gospel musician allegedly stayed back in the country to continue having an affair with her side guy who is yet to be identified. 

Also Read: Ohemaa Mercy gives full details on why she nearly filed for divorce

The source swore that this information is authentic and that the gospel singer’s infidelity in their country is currently ruining her marriage.

The post sighted read: “Do you know that your top gospel mamaga Ohemaa Mercy has not been home since her Tahila conference abi concert over infidelity issues? :

Hmm them say mamaga go chop side meat o. This fila is authentic and certified.. It got worse after the birthday. Talks are going on to save the marriage o. Prayer warriors, get to work.. Stay tuned here for only original gist.. brb”

Also Read: Husband of Ohemaa Mercy accused of allegedly ‘chopping’ his house girl

See screenshot below: 

Ohemaa-Mercy
Ohemaa-Mercy screenshot
Previous articlePhoto of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up
Next articleI saved people during the June 3rd circle incident – Obinim

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Lil Win throws fresh shades at Funny Face

Qwame Benedict -
Weeks after we all thought the beef between Funny Face and his other colleagues has ended, Lil Win has thrown another shot.
Read more
Entertainment

Photos of the husband of Nana Yaa Brefo surfaces on social media

Qwame Benedict -
Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has been making the news lately ever since her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown.
Read more
Entertainment

John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency

Qwame Benedict -
Actor turned politician John Dumelo who is also aspiring to be voted in parliament as an MP for Ayawaso West constituency has...
Read more
Entertainment

Charlotte Osei lands a new job as a TV presenter

Qwame Benedict -
The former chairperson of the Electoral commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei has landed a job as a presenter on EIB networks GHOne TV. 
Read more
Entertainment

Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up

Qwame Benedict -
Nana Akua Addo who is a recognised international model has been slaying Red Carpet event across the length and breadth of the...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Akuffo-Addo for organizing memorial for George Floyd

Qwame Benedict -
Popular and controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to lash out at the President of the country Nana Akuffo Addo...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 6, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
78 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

10 Ghanaian celebs who look good together and some fans wish they were couples

Taylor Junior Charles -
After the chemistry celebs put on screen in entertaining you, you can't deny ever dreaming of your favorite celebrities getting together behind...
Read more
Entertainment

Popular Ghanaian pastor commits suicide over broken heart

Mr. Tabernacle -
The head pastor of Healing Prayer Camp located at Atopi Hill of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nana Hoahi arrested by the Police on live TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Reports that have reached Ghpage confirms the arrest of Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the popular Ghanaian fast-rising musician, social media critic and...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News