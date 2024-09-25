Award-winning broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje has slammed the family of late Ghanaian Gospel singer KODA for how they said their final goodbye to the musician.

According to the presenter, after KODA’s death in April of this year, an old video of him talking about how he took the wrong medication for 8 months surfaced online and to date nothing has been done to the hospital in charge.

But his family instead of mourning his loss are rather celebrating him by theming his funeral as “Yesu adi Nkunim” literally meaning God is the winner.

In her post on social media, she raised concerns as to why the family would decide to tow that way when they knew the late musician had left behind a wife and children.

She questioned if the decision by the family was to praise God or were making a mockery of him with their “Yesu adi Nkunim” slogan which also happened to be the title of one of KODA’s hit songs.

She posted: “So ‘Yesu adi nkunim’ in ds circumstance? Is that not degrading to God? Why do we make God look bad in unfortunate situations? A 45year old man (KODA) died leaving a wife and children… apparently took wrong medication for 8months and we say ‘Yesu adi nkunim’ is that a praise to God or mockery? Can there be a better expression rather than this misrepresentation? ? (normal life expectancy is age 70+)”

See screenshot below: