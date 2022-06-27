- Advertisement -

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and self-proclaimed freedom fighter, Ohene David, have begun a bloodshed beef on the internet and things are escalating too fast.

This followed after Joyce Dzidzor Mensah accused Ohene David of encouraging and charging his followers on the internet to insult her for reasons best known to David himself.

According to Joyce Dzidzor Mensah in her rebuttal, Ohene David has chopped her 37 times therefore if he claims she has AIDS, then he shouldn’t forget that he has also acquired the deadly virus because they had raw sex.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah also alleged in her wild rants that she borrowed a phone on credit for Ohene David only for him to backstab her at the end.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…

Joyce and David’s beef began after the former accused the latter of needlessly attacking people on the internet.

According to Joyce in one of her Facebook posts, the so-called FREEDOM FIGHTERS is a group of insolvent adults ranting on social media disrespecting people’s parents and established people in the country.

This triggered Ohene David to mock Joyce for suffering from HIV/AIDS and also mercilessly insult her in a series of live videos and that gave birth to their ongoing beef.