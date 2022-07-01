Ohene David confesses to sleeping with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian freedom fighter and political critic, Ohene David – Has finally come out of his hiding place to confess to sleeping with former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

Recall that a few days ago, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah took to the internet to accuse Ohene David of sleeping with her 37 times and dumping her afterwards.

READ ALSO: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah dirties Ohene David once again

Pained Joyce also alleged in one of her videos that she even bought a phone for Ohene David just for him to stay with him but after he received the phone, he refused to reply her chats or return her calls.

Joyce later threatened to drop his nudes on the internet if he fails to come out to confess to Ghanaians that he has slept with her before and also warn his fans from mocking her for carrying the AIDS virus.

Ohene David has finally confirmed all of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s allegations in a new viral video.

READ ALSO: Ohene David has chopped me 37 times – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah alleges

As disclosed by Ohene David, it’s true he once dated Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and they enjoyed marathons of sex during their outing.

He also revealed that he’s pained he can never sleep with Joyce Dzidor Mensah because she was a freak in bed.

Watch the video below to know more…

By their fruits we shall know them, these are the same people who are on the necks of our leaders for lying to us and mismanaging our funds but they do the same things to people who show them the deepest of love.