Afari Duodo popularly known as Bulgaria and Blind Historian in Ghana has finally told his side of the story between his fight with his ‘father’ Oheneba Ntim Barima.

According to Bulgaria, he has never wrong the popular herbalist and broadcaster but the whole things started after he mentioned one man as his manager on the radio.

Bulgaria explained that he didn’t even say the man was his manager but rather his right-hand man but Oheneba felt hurt by the comment and questioned him about it.

He went on to say he was always with the person whom he identified as Darling Paul who was going around with him playing shows only to receive a call from Oheneba Ntim that he should come and pack his things from his house.

The blind musician explained that he together with some elderly men went to the man to beg him for his forgiveness but Oheneba failed to listen to them.

Asked what is preventing him from apologising now, he revealed that he is never going to apologize because for all he knows he has never wronged Oheneba Ntim.

Bulgaria explained that he would change that narrative of elders are always right in the country because it doesn’t make sense for kids to just apologise for doing nothing wrong.

He said the only condition for which he would apologize to Oheneba is when he Oheneba also agrees to apologize to him when the met if that condition is not met then he is never going to apologize.