Oheneba Jude should go on a 7-day fasting & prayers else his enemies will end him – Anita Afriyie Cautions

By Armani Brooklyn
Oheneba Jude
Oheneba Jude

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, Anita Afriyie, has urged food content creator Oheneba Jude to embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer session to combat what she describes as “spiritual forces” working against him.

During one of her live prayer sessions, Anita revealed that she had a vision in the spiritual realm where unseen forces were battling against Jude.

She warned that failure to address this spiritual warfare through fervent prayer could leave him in a dire situation.

“I see spiritual forces fighting against him. He must fast and pray to overturn their actions. Otherwise, these forces might prevail and leave him stranded,” she cautioned.

In addition to her spiritual advice, Anita advised the popular content creator to be mindful of the people he surrounds himself with and to exercise caution regarding the places he eats.

She emphasized that his close circle and dietary habits could play significant roles in his spiritual and physical well-being.

Anita Afriyie, known for her prophetic utterances and spiritual interventions, has a track record of using her platform to guide and uplift others.

Jude’s response and subsequent actions will undoubtedly be closely watched as his fans and followers await his next steps in this unfolding narrative.

