Oheneni Adazoa speaks out on Yaa Baby’s tragic death

Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, has expressed deep concern and heartbreak following the tragic death of 20-year-old TikTok star, Philipa Yaa Baby, who was fatally shot in Yeji on June 10, 2025.

Yaa Baby, who would have turned 21 in July, died after her boyfriend, popular Kumasi-based social media personality GH Kobby, discharged a pump-action rifle during an attempt to fire warning shots.

The accidental shot hit Yaa Baby in the arm, and although she was rushed to St. Mathias Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival due to excessive bleeding.

Reacting to the heartbreaking incident on her show on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa questioned the growing trend of young girls seeking premature independence at the cost of safety and parental guidance.

“Why are these young kids rushing to leave home to be independent?” Adazoa asked. “The parents of this lady didn’t even know she was in Mampong, let alone Yeji, where the incident happened.”

She emphasised that although Yaa Baby was legally an adult, cultural and moral responsibilities should still apply.

“People will say she’s 18. But we are Akans. Ideally, you’re supposed to only leave home when your husband rightfully seeks permission from your parents,” she said.

The family of the late Yaa Baby has also expressed outrage and sorrow, claiming they had lost touch with their daughter after she left home to live in a rented apartment. They described GH Kobby as a negative influence who steered their daughter down a dangerous path.

Adazoa further condemned disturbing videos of Yaa Baby circulating online, which show her flaunting what appears to be the same rifle that later ended her life. In one clip, she’s seen holding the firearm under her arm while recording a TikTok video.

“Because of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, these kids are rushing to their own deaths,” Adazoa lamented, pointing to the societal pressures and material desires that she believes are driving youth into reckless lifestyles.

