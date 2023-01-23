- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has shared stunning and classy photos on the ‘gram’ in celebration of her 53rd birthday.

The Television Personality looks younger and strong. The mother of one who shared these photos on her official Instagram page was thankful to Go for another year.

Sharing these cute photos, she captioned and wrote: “Here she is….. She prayed and the Lord said “go on… step out in Power and Go Influence” So here she is… A woman of Power and Influence!! 53 years of the Gs. Grace, Glory, Gratitude and Greatness!! Powered by God!! Cheers to the next level!!!“

Take a look at the enthralling photos shared by Oheneyere Gifty Anti to mark her special day: