Okada rider begs Kwame Despite after crushing into his Tesla
Entertainment

Okada rider begs Kwame Despite after crushing into his Tesla

By Qwame Benedict
A motorcyclist drove into one of multimillionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite‘s automobiles in the late hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The terrible tragedy occurred in Legon’s Shiashie traffic where the motorist crashed into the millionaire’s Tesla car.

We don’t know how it happened, but someone who was present at the time captured the aftermath of the event.

In a video making rounds on social media, the rider could be seen on his knees begging for forgiveness after the unfortunate incident.

Watch the video below:

We are trying to get more information on how the accident happened and how things ended.

    Source:Ghpage

