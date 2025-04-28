Okatakyie Afrifa curses president Mahama

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has taken his issue with the NDC government to the next level.

The loudmouth presenter has cursed the first gentleman of Ghana among other leaders of Ghana.

Okatakyie Afrifa believes the president has disappointed Ghanaians big time.

According to him, the president lured Ghanaians into voting for him after he made numerous promises.

Just to mention a few, Okatakyie Africa claims the president promises to end Galamsey among other evil bedeviling acts.

However, sadly enough, Okatakyie Afrifa claims none of the promises the president made has been fulfilled.

In anger and disappointment, the media personality cursed the president and other NDC leaders.