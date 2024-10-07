GhPageNewsOkatakyie Afrifa 'exposes' Kofi Oduro for always slamming NPP because his brother...
News

Okatakyie Afrifa ‘exposes’ Kofi Oduro for always slamming NPP because his brother is an NDC big wig

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Oduro

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has launched a wild attack on Rev Kofi Oduro, the founder and general overseer of Alabaster International Ministries.

On Angel FM earlier this morning, Afrifa alleged that Rev. Oduro’s frequent criticisms of the (NPP) are influenced by his close family connection to the (NDC).

According to Afrifa, Rev. Kofi Oduro’s brother is Julius Debrah, the former Chief of Staff under John Dramani Mahama’s NDC administration.

Afrifa claimed that this relationship explains Rev. Oduro’s seemingly relentless attacks on the ruling NPP government, as he purportedly seeks to support the NDC’s return to power.

Afrifa argued that Rev. Oduro is not as politically neutral as many Ghanaians believe. Instead, he insisted that the preacher is a full-time NDC sympathizer, motivated by his family ties.

The media personality suggested that Rev. Oduro’s political commentary is part of a broader agenda to bolster his brother’s political affiliations.

Source:GHpage

