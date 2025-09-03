type here...
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah Secures Scholarship To Pursue LL.M. In The U.S.

By Armani Brooklyn
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Firebrand and hard-hitting journalist, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, has been awarded a scholarship to study for a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) in the United States of America.

Afrifa-Mensah, a student of law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and as one of the students with the highest GPA, was selected under the ongoing academic exchange program between GIMPA and UCONN.

The one-year LL.M. program offers advanced training in law and provides graduates with the opportunity to sit for the U.S. Bar Examinations. Successful candidates may subsequently be called to the Bar in the United States.

Regarding For The Records show, Afrifa-Mensah hinted that production will soon resume from his U.S. studios.

He encouraged followers of the show to stay tuned for more fearless and uncompromising content. For The Records will bounce back shortly from the U.S., he assured. #focus #preciselyso

