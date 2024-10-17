GhPageNewsOkatakyie Afrifa sends a strong message to Dr Kwaku Oteng; Shows that...
Okatakyie Afrifa sends a strong message to Dr Kwaku Oteng; Shows that he’s fearless

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial and highly opinionated Okatakyie Afrifa has revealed that he was instructed by his boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, to end his crusade against galamsey on Angel FM.

According to Okatakyie, Dr. Oteng warned him that bringing up the sensitive issue of galamsey would “cause problems.”

Despite this, the presenter explained that he feels morally compelled to speak out about the ongoing environmental destruction caused by illegal mining and its devastating effects on the public.

“As a Ghanaian who is worried about the plight of people affected by galamsey, I can’t keep quiet,” Okatakyie stated.

He compared the situation to the potential danger Dr. Oteng himself might feel if students at his Angel Educational Complex were harmed.

By drawing a parallel to how galamsey is “poisoning innocent Ghanaians to death” through the contamination of water sources and destruction of farmlands.

In defiance of his boss’s directive, Okatakyie Afrifa maintains that he will keep talking about galamsey until the end of time.

Armani Brooklyn
