OKAY FM’s interview with Fadda Dickson cancelled – Here’s Why

Hours Ago, Okay FM shared artwork of Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media appearing as a guest on Abeiku Santana’s Ekwanso Dwodwo Show.

The media mogul was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM today. The announcement was done via social media.

As patrons and netizens are anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana has issued a release.

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson is cancelled.

Giving reasons for the call-off, Abeiku Santana said is due to the busy schedules of Fadda Dickson and other circumstances.

READ THE FULL RELEASE BELOW