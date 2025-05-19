type here...
OKESS student arrested with a locally manufactured gun

By Armani Brooklyn
Locally manufactured gun OKESS school entrance

The Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old Form Two student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) for possessing a locally manufactured firearm without lawful authority.

The arrest followed a routine dormitory search by school authorities on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., during which the firearm was discovered.

The student was promptly taken into custody and handed over to the police for further investigation.

During police interrogation, the suspect claimed that the weapon belonged to his stepfather, Mr. Daniel Owusu Baafi, who was subsequently arrested on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Both individuals have been granted police enquiry bail and are expected to report to authorities on Monday, May 19, 2025, for additional investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, Head of Public Affairs for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, made this known in a statement signed and issued on Sunday, May 18.

