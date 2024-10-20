type here...
GhPageNewsOkomfo Koleege remarries; Beautiful marriage photos drop
News

Okomfo Koleege remarries; Beautiful marriage photos drop

By Armani Brooklyn
Koleege
Koleege

Ghanaian actor, Okomfo Koleege, has found love again and remarried just two years after the tragic death of his first wife.

Recall that in 2022, Okomfo Koleege faced an unimaginable heartbreak when his wife, Millicent, passed away while giving birth.

Millicent died during delivery at a hospital. This unfortunate incident left the Kumawood star devastated.


During that period, Okomfo Koleege grieved both the loss of his partner and their unborn child.

Fast forward to 2024, Okomfo Koleege has embraced happiness once again with his new marriage, which has garnered widespread attention on social media.

READ ALSO: Well done: Ghanaians react as Salifu Amoko goes on his knees & cries like a baby to beg for forgivness

Photos of Okomfuor Koleege - GhPage's wife who died at the labour ward surface online  

Heartwarming photos from the ceremony have captured the hearts of fans.

-- AD --


In some photos, the actor was adorned in an exquisite Kente cloth, a traditional Ghanaian fabric that symbolizes royalty and celebration.

Koleege’s new bride was equally radiant. She wore a beautifully designed outfit with a piece of Kente attached to her cleavage area, blending modern elegance with traditional Ghanaian heritage.

The couple’s understated yet striking wedding attire has sparked admiration across social media.

Many internet users are praising the couple for honouring their culture while celebrating their union.

- GhPage
Okomfo Koleege

READ ALSO: Panties under bed, kukuo etc – Two sakawa guys fight and expose their secrets online

author avatar
Armani Brooklyn
In the end, it wasn't death that surprised me but the stubbornness of life!
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, October 20, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
3.6mph
87 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways