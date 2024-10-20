Okomfo Koleege remarries; Beautiful marriage photos drop

Ghanaian actor, Okomfo Koleege, has found love again and remarried just two years after the tragic death of his first wife.

Recall that in 2022, Okomfo Koleege faced an unimaginable heartbreak when his wife, Millicent, passed away while giving birth.

Millicent died during delivery at a hospital. This unfortunate incident left the Kumawood star devastated.



During that period, Okomfo Koleege grieved both the loss of his partner and their unborn child.

Fast forward to 2024, Okomfo Koleege has embraced happiness once again with his new marriage, which has garnered widespread attention on social media.

Heartwarming photos from the ceremony have captured the hearts of fans.

In some photos, the actor was adorned in an exquisite Kente cloth, a traditional Ghanaian fabric that symbolizes royalty and celebration.

Koleege’s new bride was equally radiant. She wore a beautifully designed outfit with a piece of Kente attached to her cleavage area, blending modern elegance with traditional Ghanaian heritage.

The couple’s understated yet striking wedding attire has sparked admiration across social media.

Many internet users are praising the couple for honouring their culture while celebrating their union.

