I was never Okomfo Kwadee’s girlfriend – Chickle One speaks for the first time after his video went viral

Priscilla Sarpong, also known as Chikle One, has opened up in an interview on GHPAGE TV with Rashad regarding her relationship with the former STAR musician, Okomfo Kwadee.

Previously, many people assumed that she was Okomfo Kwadee’s girlfriend and therefore considered her the star girl of the former star boy.

However, breaking her silence for the first time, Chikle One, who is an actress, radio presenter, and socialite, clarified that Okomfo Kwadee was never her boyfriend or anything of that sort.

She emphasized that she is not in the same league as the women Kwadee once dated and highlighted that she was much younger at the time, not old enough to be in a relationship with the musician.

Chikle One went on to explain that she viewed Kwadee more like a brother whom she loved and appreciated in that familial context.

She also mentioned that Kwadee never proposed to her, further solidifying their relationship as one of friendship and mutual respect.

