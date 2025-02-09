Okomfo Kwadee Was Sent To Adom Kyei Duah But The Man Of God Could Not Heal Him- Ohemaa Woyeje

It has been uncovered that Ace Ghanaian rapper, Okomfour Kwadee was once sent to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah for healing.

The information was made known by media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje when she was speaking on UTV United Showbiz.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, it is not that the confidants and close associates of Okomfour Kwadee are being nonchalant about his condition.

Ohemaa Woyeje has stated that several measures have been put into place to heal the musician but all to no avail.

Giving an example, Ohemaa Woyeje disclosed that the mother of the musician who trusts Prophet Adom Kyei Duah so much took her son to his church.

Even though they are not based in Kumasi, Ohemaa Woyeje noted that Okomfour Kwadee and his mother went to Kumasi to meet Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Sadly enough, according to Ohemaa Woyeje, unlike it is believed out there, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah could not help heal Okomfo Kwadee.