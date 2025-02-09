type here...
Entertainment

Okomfo Kwadee Was Sent To Adom Kyei Duah But The Man Of God Could Not Heal Him- Ohemaa Woyeje

By Mzta Churchill

It has been uncovered that Ace Ghanaian rapper, Okomfour Kwadee was once sent to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah for healing.

The information was made known by media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje when she was speaking on UTV United Showbiz.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, it is not that the confidants and close associates of Okomfour Kwadee are being nonchalant about his condition.

Ohemaa Woyeje has stated that several measures have been put into place to heal the musician but all to no avail.

Giving an example, Ohemaa Woyeje disclosed that the mother of the musician who trusts Prophet Adom Kyei Duah so much took her son to his church.

Even though they are not based in Kumasi, Ohemaa Woyeje noted that Okomfour Kwadee and his mother went to Kumasi to meet Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Sadly enough, according to Ohemaa Woyeje, unlike it is believed out there, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah could not help heal Okomfo Kwadee.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Only Okomfour Kwadee Can Heal Himself- Kwabena Kwabena

Shatta Wale Mocks Sarkodie & Stonebwoy After Arrival of His New Car

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Headmaster of Piina SHS intercepted for allegedly smuggling food meant for students

Piina SHS

Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways