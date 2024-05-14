Okomfo Kwadee’s family attacked me from all angles when I tried to help him – Chickle One

Priscilla Sarpong, also known as Chikle One, has once again made headlines with new revelations about her experiences with Okomfo Kwadee and the challenges she faced.

In a recent interview on GHPAGE TV with Rashad, Chikle mentioned that despite rumours claiming she was Kwadee’s girlfriend, which she denies, his family had issues with her.

She disclosed that at a certain point, she reluctantly accepted the girlfriend tag because the public already believed it, and she decided to go along with it.

When Kwadee’s health issues resurfaced, causing concern among Ghanaians, Chikle and now evangelist Lord Kenya stepped in to assist him. They took him to various places for the necessary support.

Chikle explained that she took the lead in helping Kwadee because industry insiders knew she was close to him and approached her for assistance.

However, during this time, Kwadee’s family began attacking her through various means, from spiritual attacks to physical confrontations, forcing her to step back and focus on her own life.

