Kumawood actor popularly known as Okomfour Koleege has confirmed the death of his wife and child which was reported in the media a few hours ago.

According to sources, Koleege’s wife who was pregnant died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The report further indicated Koleege did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Ever since the sad news found its way o the internet, many of his loved ones and fans on the internet have sympathized with him over his terrible loss.

Apparently, the sad incident last Saturday and upon hearing the news, he took to his Facebook page to drop a cryptic post.

He wrote; ‘Black Saturday’ followed by a couple of crying emojis.

Okomfuor Koleege’s wife is said to be a nurse who worked at one of the big hospitals in Kumasi.

She will be laid to rest on 17th December 2022 at Taabre in Kumasi.