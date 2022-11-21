type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOkomfour Koleege confirms wife's death
Entertainment

Okomfour Koleege confirms wife’s death

By Armani Brooklyn
Okomfuor Koleege loses pregnant wife and child at labour ward
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor popularly known as Okomfour Koleege has confirmed the death of his wife and child which was reported in the media a few hours ago.

According to sources, Koleege’s wife who was pregnant died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Okomfuor Koleege loses pregnant wife and child at the labour ward

The report further indicated Koleege did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Ever since the sad news found its way o the internet, many of his loved ones and fans on the internet have sympathized with him over his terrible loss.

Apparently, the sad incident last Saturday and upon hearing the news, he took to his Facebook page to drop a cryptic post.

He wrote; ‘Black Saturday’ followed by a couple of crying emojis.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Okomfuor Koleege’s wife is said to be a nurse who worked at one of the big hospitals in Kumasi.

READ ALSO: Photos of Okomfuor Koleege’s wife who died at the labour ward surface online 

She will be laid to rest on 17th December 2022 at Taabre in Kumasi.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, November 21, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News