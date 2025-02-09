Okomfour Kwadee is aware of what he is doing – Bulldog speaks on Kwadee’s situation

Popular artiste manager and entertainment pundit Bullgod has weighed in on the ongoing concerns about the state of Ghanaian music legend Okomfour Kwadee.

According to him, the hiplife icon is fully aware of his actions and does not need to be “healed” or changed.

In a recent interview, Bullgod expressed that even if divine intervention were to occur, Kwadee would not change unless he desired to.

“Even if God comes down to earth to heal Kwadee, he can?t be healed if he doesn’t want to. Kwadee himself doesn?t want to be cured.

“He has decided to do what he is doing, sitting in the streets, freestyling, and not grooming himself. He is the one deciding to be where he is,” Bullgod stated.

He further revealed that Kwadee has family and loved ones who care for him, but the musician may not want the life they envision for him.

Bullgod also highlighted Kwadee?s unique personality, describing him as a “genius” who has always been different.

“Even in the past, interacting with him, you would notice he was special. He could say something that would make you think differently,” he recalled.

Addressing public concerns, Bullgod argued that Kwadee does not need help but is instead living life on his own terms.

“We are the ones thinking he needs help. For me, I don?t see anything wrong with him. I see him like a kid trying to feel free and have fun.

He is in his own state. We cannot sit and condemn him. He knows what he is doing,” he added.

Kwadee, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Ghanaian music, has been a subject of concern in recent years.

Videos circulating on social media have shown Kwadee in a distressing state, performing bare-chested on the streets, looking frail and unkempt.

His ribcage is visibly protruding, and he appears to be in poor health, sparking widespread concern among fans and industry

stakeholders.