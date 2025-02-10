type here...
Okomfour Kwadee: Stop pointing fingers at the music industry – Reggie Rockstone to the public

By Kwasi Asamoah
Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has waded in the discussion revolving the state of fellow musician Okomfour Kwadee.

Colleague musicians and the general public have criticised the music industry and organisations like MUSIGA and GHAMRO for neglecting the artiste in his destitute state.

In an Instagram post to address the public outcry, Reggie urged Ghanaians not to lie the blame solely on music organisations and the industry.

In his emotional post, Reggie Rockstone explained that Kwadee is facing an issue which demands human love, not solely the responsibility of the music industry or organisations like MUSICA (Musicians Union of Ghana).

He questioned what individuals are doing to help the artiste rather than pointing fingers at the music industry.

Rockstone also revealed that Kwadee’s situation is more complex than the public realises, with efforts ongoing behind the scenes to support him.

He called on fans to contribute in meaningful ways, starting with prayers and financial support if possible.

