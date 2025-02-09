type here...
Okomfour Kwadee’s Mother Doesn’t Want Him To Get Well- Ohemaa Woyeje Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje has said that if there is anyone to be blamed for Okomfour Kwadee’s predicament, then it is his mother.

Ohemaa Woyeje made this shocking disclosure when she was speaking with Empress Gifty on United Showbiz.

Ohemaa Woyeje claims Okomfour Kwadee might have been well if the mother had wanted him that way.

According to him, many industry players, naming Hammer Nti among others, have tried to help the veteran musician in diverse ways.

However, Ohemaa Woyeje claims the mother of the musician stopped them from helping the musician get back to normal.

Ohemaa Woyeje noted that the mother of the musician is against him singing, so, she is afraid the son will get well and venture into singing again.

