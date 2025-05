Okomfuo Yaa Bee has accused Dada KD of owing her GHS 10,000 before his demise.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, Okomfuo Yaa Bee emphatically stated that Dada KD was the son of her uncle.

Talking about his childhood, Okomfuo Yaa Bee alleged the late singer was very stubborn while growing up.

She also asserted Dada KD took after his father’s womanising trait.