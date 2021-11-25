type here...
GhPageNewsOkortor Perry reveals why homosexuals die before the age of 40
News

Okortor Perry reveals why homosexuals die before the age of 40

By Qwame Benedict
Okortor Perry reveals why homosexuals die before the age of 40
Okortor Perry and gays
- Advertisement -

Orkortor Perry a popular musician in Cape Coast has revealed the main reason why men who act as females in gay relationships die early.

According to the musician, ‘females ‘in a gay relationship do not grow beyond the age of 40 because they are penetrated through the anus.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye, he revealed that he personally know some of these people who are engaged in this act but wouldn’t like to mention their names.

He went ahead to say that all those people didn’t cross the age of 40 before kicking the bucket.

“Most of these gays especially those who are the she-males and are penetrated from the anus, they don’t grow old.”

Most of those that I personally know them but I won’t mention names, none of them was able to grow beyond the age of 40years,

It’s baffling how some of them suffer from licking anus and some have flies following them and we know most of them downtown along the coast who didn’t grow beyond 40 years”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
61 %
1.5mph
46 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News