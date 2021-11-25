- Advertisement -

Orkortor Perry a popular musician in Cape Coast has revealed the main reason why men who act as females in gay relationships die early.

According to the musician, ‘females ‘in a gay relationship do not grow beyond the age of 40 because they are penetrated through the anus.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye, he revealed that he personally know some of these people who are engaged in this act but wouldn’t like to mention their names.

He went ahead to say that all those people didn’t cross the age of 40 before kicking the bucket.

“Most of these gays especially those who are the she-males and are penetrated from the anus, they don’t grow old.”

Most of those that I personally know them but I won’t mention names, none of them was able to grow beyond the age of 40years,

It’s baffling how some of them suffer from licking anus and some have flies following them and we know most of them downtown along the coast who didn’t grow beyond 40 years”