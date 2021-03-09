Okyeame Kwame list 10 practical reasons why avoid sleeping with your girlfriend before marriage

- Advertisement -

Known very much of him in his raps, the Rap doctor has detailed out ten solid reasons why sex before marriage is not good.

The story of love is always a subject in any environment we may find ourselves. The Ghanaian Hiplife music legend who is part of the very few celebrities in Ghana with a less drama issues in their marriages has cautioned men to stop the act of sleeping with their partners before marriage.

According to the musician having a sexual intercourse with a partner before marriage cloud your sense of judgement.

10 Practical Reasons a Couple Should Avoid Sex Before Marriage

1. Sex before marriage clouds their judgement on important decisions, especially when there are red flags in the relationship that need attention.

2. Waiting until marriage preserves the sacredness of sex between the couple.

3. Not giving in to their desires teaches the couple self-control, which also helps them avoid the urge to cheat with others

4. Avoiding sex saves either party from “feeling used” should the other call it quits.

5. An unplanned pregnancy and/or STD, which can cripple an otherwise healthy relationship, will not be an issue.6. Avoiding sex helps them focus on building the emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of the relationship.

7. Should a break-up become necessary, soul-tie consequences will most likely be avoided.

8. Neither party would have to live with sexual guilt or unnecessary awkwardness.

9. Avoiding sex before marriage keeps the couple focused on their marriage plans.

10. The discipline and self-control to avoid sex before marriage builds trust for when they are married.