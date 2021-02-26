Okyeame Kwame advises Kuami Eugene on how to choose the perfect wife

- Advertisement -

Okyeame Kwame has given musical prodigy Kuami Eugene some game on how to pick the perfect partner.

In a new post on the musician referred to as the Rap Doctor’s Instagram page, he posted a moment he shared with the singer after their collaboration on the song Yeeko.

In his conversation with the rapper, Kuami Eugene indicated that the rapper had advised him on his utterances during interviews with the media.

Also, Eugene pointed out that another area he had received lots of advice on was with his relationship with women.

The battle-scarred rapper asserted that a musician needed a woman who understands Showbusiness.

According to Okyeame Kwame, a woman who is not privy to the nature of the industry would drain Eugene’s creativity by stressing him over trivial things.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame aside from being a successful musician has an enviable marriage and family life.

He has often flaunted his beautiful wife Annica and adorable kids; Sir Bota and Santi on social media and many consider them a true depiction of what a beautiful family is.

Should Kuami Eugene take a leaf out of the rapper’s book, he might just build himself a family as beautiful.