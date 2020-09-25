type here...
Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame for the first time shows off his plush mansion and cars

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Okyeame Kwame
Veteran rapper Okyeame Kwame happens to be one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have managed to hide the wealth from the public eyes even though we all know he is dosted.

What many people know about the rapper is that he is blessed with a beautiful with two kids.

Most of his post he shares on social media are all about his music, family ad his family hardly does he show off his properties.

In a video sighted on social media, Okyeame Kwame is seen walking around his house whilst he waited to step out with his wife.

His beautiful mansion can boast of a large compound for a car park, a lawn, and an enclosed swimming pool.

Watch the video below:

Okyeame Kwame puts on display his mansion

Okyeame Kwame has been married since 2009 to Annica Nsiah-Apau and they have two children together, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa.

His two younger brothers are also rappers, using the stage names Flowking Stone and Kunta Kinte. The two are collectively known as Bradez.

Source:Ghpage

