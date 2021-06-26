type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Rapper Okyeame Kwame reunited with his ex-girlfriend actress Nana Ama Mcbrown during the VGMA industry awards yesterday.

The two celebrities used to be in a relationship in the past before they went their separate ways.

Despite their separation, the two have managed to maintain their friendship which sometimes gets people whispering and asking if they still don’t have a feeling for each other.

At the Industry award yesterday, Okyeame Kwame mounted to the stage to perform to the audience.

Nana Ama who was present at the event and enjoying herself joined him on stage as he performed some of his hit songs.

Watch the video below:

Well the two really enjoyed themselves on the stage.

Source:Ghpage

