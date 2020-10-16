Okyeame Kwame sends warm message to his wife on her birthday

- Advertisement -

Okyeame Kwame has in a heartfelt message celebrated his wife, Annica, on her birthday which fell on October 15.

The Rap Doctor in a post on his Facebook page shared a long unfeigned message affirming his unending love for Annica on her birthday.

Annica Nsiah Appau is the wife of the award-winning rapper and the mother of his kids Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa.

Along with the message was a beautiful photo of himself and his queen taken at their home looking gorgeous together.

In a post which read, ”Happy birthday to you my best friend. U are such an amazing friend. U look out for me, watch my back, and tell me to keep moving when I run out of steam. Mother to my children, business partner, life long partner, cold night warmer, and partner in crime. Me yere papa bi. En3 me ba fie no dulling. I love You @mrsokyeame. I am not supposed to say I can’t live without you, but I do not know if I can. Today on your birthday my present to you is a promise to serve you till you blossom into a flower that beautifies the world beginning with my home. Keep aging in Grace but plsssssss don’t lose your hips”, Okyeame spilled his love and admiration for his wife.

SEE POST BELOW:

Okyeame Kwame post

Okyeame Kwame’s name came up during Nana Ama Mcbrown’s interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

The actress, in clearing any misconception about her despising singer Mzbel because she dated her husband, stated that she once dated Okyeame Kwame but has no issues with neither the rapper nor his wife.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Okyeame Kwame dated briefly in 2004 as they were both seen travelling together all over promoting Kwame’s solo release.