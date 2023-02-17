“They have feelings too” – Okyeame Kwame on why he doesn’t eat meat

For a while now, Mr Versatile, Okyeame Kwame has not taken in meat and for the first time has detailed his reason why he doesn’t eat meat.

The Rap Doctor has been a vegetarian for over 8 years and a vegan for more/close to 2 years now.

Speaking to Giovani on 3FM Drive, Okyeame said he realised that animals feel just as he (human beings) feels.

He adds that if he doesn’t want to be killed and eaten, animals don’t want to die and become food for somebody.

The legendary Musician admitted while on the show that his decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle was not an easy one.

He had to give up some of his favourite foods, including beef and cow meat and had to learn to cook vegan meals that were both delicious and nutritious.

However, he said that he has never felt better physically and mentally.

Okyeame Kwame added that he had even turned down a lucrative fish farming deal due to his beliefs.

The rapper said that he was offered a significant sum of money to invest in a fish farm but turned it down because he did not want to profit from the exploitation of animals.

“One day, I realised that the most important thing to me is my life, and I saw the cow felt the same way. The ant feels the same way…

If my life is important to me, and I want to watch my children grow, and the cow and the chicken also feel the same way, then I shouldn’t eat them. I stopped.”

“Yes, I’m vegan. I don’t eat meat or anything from animals except honey,” Okyeame Kwame clarified.