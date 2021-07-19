- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, the self-acclaimed die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, has made some serious allegations against the wife of revered hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame.

In an audio making the rounds on social media, Ayish is heard claiming that Mrs Annica Nsiah-Apau, also known as Mrs Okyeame owes her the sum of $3,600 but has blatantly refused to reimburse her.

According to Ayisha, who was then in the United States, Annica reached out to her in the year 2010 to request financial assistance to enable her clear some items at the port in Ghana.

She said she was able to raise half of the money (which is about $20001,800) for Annica, hoping to get it back at a later time.

Ayisha alleged that all efforts to retrieve her money from the wife of Okyeame Kwame three months later yielded no results. She explained that when she confronted her, Annica said that she thought the money was a gift and not a loan.

She further dared Annica to come out and deny ever taking any money from her and she will release audios and receipts to expose her big time.

