Okyeame Quophi finally addresses rumours of beating his wife Stacy Amoateng

By Armani Brooklyn
Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng

Okyeame Quophi has publicly refuted persistent rumours alleging he has physically assaulted his wife, celebrated television host Stacy Amoateng.

In a candid interview on Okay FM with host Nana Romeo, the former member of the music duo Akyeame addressed the longstanding speculation, declaring unequivocally: “Never ever in my life have I hit my wife.”

Quophi, known for his composed public persona, said he had remained silent on the matter for years but felt compelled to speak now due to the continued spread of falsehoods.

“There’s a worrying trend where people recklessly peddle lies about others,” he said.

“But if you are wise, you don’t rush to react. You stay true to yourself, your values, and your principles.”

Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng

The rapper-turned-broadcaster emphasised that he lives by certain moral standards, listing theft, murder, and domestic abuse among acts he would never commit.

He added that although public figures often become targets of speculation, he chooses to reflect rather than retaliate.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“At the end of the day, I ask myself: is it true? If it’s not, I carry on guilt-free.”

Addressing the source of the rumours, Quophi revealed that Stacy Amoateng suffers from an eye condition, which occasionally causes visible infections.

He explained that their son also lives with the same condition, and sadly, some have misinterpreted these visible symptoms as signs of abuse.

