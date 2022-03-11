You claim to be the richest artiste in Ghana but your mother is homeless – Ola Michael slams Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Ola Michael, a popular radio presenter at Neat FM, has waded into the ongoing brouhaha surrounding Shatta Wale and his mother who has reportedly been rendered homeless.

Despite having bragged about buying his mum a house in East Legon some years ago, it has become public knowledge that Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah had no permanent place to call her own.

She recently disclosed that she had been living in a rented apartment, and as it stands now, she has been evicted by the Landlord over failure to pay her rent as Shatta Wale has refused to come to her aid.

Reacting to the trending issue, Ola Michael chided Shatta Wale – who prides himself as the richest artiste in Ghana – for neglecting his mother.

The radio personality and film producer asserted that it’s a big disgrace for the musician to flaunt dollars bills and brag about his wealth but cannot support his mother.

“Shatta wale’s mother now sleeps outside. Someone who conceived him, suffered, and gave birth to him is now homeless. It’s because of Shatta Wale’s mother that’s why we have a superstar of his calibre but now she has been rendered homeless. Shatta is one of the richest men in Ghana but his mother cannot even boast of a single room”.

“Sometimes I wonder what exactly his mother did to him. The woman is homeless whiles he flaunts money on private jets. Of what use is a man who cannot take care of his mother. If you are a Shatta fan, you can insult me, I don’t care. You claim to be the biggest dancehall artiste, but look how you treat your mother. His mother said people have declined to help her because they believe her son has money,” he stated on his program on Neat FM.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has angrily responded to critics over his mother’s claims of being homeless, and the best response he could give was to insult critics who have called him to order.

Addressing the trending issue, Shatta Wale in a live Facebook video asked his critics to mind their own business instead of interfering in his personal life.

According to Shatta, who is currently enjoying his music tour in the United States, nobody should dare teach him how to handle his mother’s situation or how to love her.

Some of you are telling me to go and rent for my mother, settle your family matters before you talk about mine. Don’t even talk shit about me because the moment you do, I won’t forgive you. I’m a gangster, I’m a crazy dude. If anyone tries to worry me, I’ll enter your anus like an ant. You are all fools.

