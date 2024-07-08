Ola Micheal blames Nana Addo & Bawumiah for Chef Smith’s national deception

Ola Michael has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Chef Smith’s deception.

He argued that only severe hardship could drive a man to scheme and plan such a national deception.

“This is a significant issue. For someone to sit and devise such a grand deception scheme is concerning, but you cannot blame him. I blame Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia. If not for the hardship, I doubt he would have done this,” he said on United Showbiz.

“I am not glorifying what he did, and this is just my opinion. I understand that due to the hardship in the system, many people have turned to scamming, which is not ideal.”

He continued, “If there were jobs available in this country for people like Chef Smith, would he have deceived all of us? Would he have printed a fake certificate? No, he is seeking validation.”

Ola Michael also mentioned that he is contemplating getting involved in a grand deception to make some gains for himself.