type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsOla Micheal blames Nana Addo & Bawumiah for Chef Smith's national deception
News

Ola Micheal blames Nana Addo & Bawumiah for Chef Smith’s national deception

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ola Michael has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Chef Smith’s deception.

He argued that only severe hardship could drive a man to scheme and plan such a national deception.

“This is a significant issue. For someone to sit and devise such a grand deception scheme is concerning, but you cannot blame him. I blame Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia. If not for the hardship, I doubt he would have done this,” he said on United Showbiz.

“I am not glorifying what he did, and this is just my opinion. I understand that due to the hardship in the system, many people have turned to scamming, which is not ideal.”

He continued, “If there were jobs available in this country for people like Chef Smith, would he have deceived all of us? Would he have printed a fake certificate? No, he is seeking validation.”

Ola Michael also mentioned that he is contemplating getting involved in a grand deception to make some gains for himself.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, July 8, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
100 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
75 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways