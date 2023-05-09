Old Bortianor: Word in Action Church building collapses on Church Members during service – VIDEO

A church building at Old Bortianor has collapsed with some of its members trapped in the collapsed building.

The unfortunate incident happened today during church service.

The building, belonging to the Word in Action Church, is reported to have been a storey building with some church members inside.

A video shared by UTV showed that the building had completely been brought to the ground.

So far some worshippers have been rescued and are receiving treatment at the surrounding health centres.

Currently, the Ghana National Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) including other security agencies are on site to rescue the people under the debris.