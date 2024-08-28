Old GH man cries as his wife he sponsored to the UK divorces him after arriving

In a video sighted by our outfit on the YouTube page of Kofi TV, the elderly Ghanaian man, who works as a security guard, said his wife’s attitude changed after he rejected the idea of them applying for child benefits.

He said he returned from work day only to find out his wife had single-handedly gone to register for child benefit, a move which meant that his children had to be moved to a different place.

Looking visibly sad, the man said his wife has divorced him and also refused to let him reunite with the children.

“I am very close to the children, so sometimes when I return from work and sit in the living room alone, I feel very sad.”

When quizzed whether he had plans to get married again, the elderly man could not give a definite answer but stated that he would return to Ghana once he retired from work.

Netizens Reactions…

Tbag – Young men, avoid marriage at all cost. It will ruin you!!



@AugustinaAmaLove – This world is very Spiritual,some of the women and the man are doing this too much,what ever u see in relationship u guy hv to be Smart. Love is game,love those who love u and just forget those who don’t value u period

@Francis Appiah – It’s simple the women never loved them. It happens many times when the couples in Italy moved to another country like Germany and UK they leave their men. It’s because in Italy the men only worked so the women have no option than to be sober but when they go other countries where social system is good then you see who they really are