Old lady finally gives birth after decades of childlessness, cry tears of joy – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An old woman has become a mother in decades as she welcomes her first child after many years of waiting amiss stigmatization.

In the video that was shared online, the woman was seen in the late stages of her pregnancy experiencing labour.

According to reports gathered, the elderly woman had been unable to conceive after so many years and this news is really shaking her town.

The God of babies has finally shown His face to her as she became a mother to a bouncing baby.

Many folks have voiced their amazement and excitement for her.

Check out the exciting moment below

