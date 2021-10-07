Old man dies while having a threesome with teenage girls he promised jobs to

- Advertisement -

An old man who apparently is a retired employee of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has reportedly died after having a threesome with two young girls.

It has been reported that man has intercourse with these ladies whom he had allegedly promised to them jobs when there’s a vacancy in NIIPOST, his former place of work.

According to an eyewitness report to Nigerian Tribune, the old man died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two strong teenagers.

“The deceased died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two teenage girls whom he promised to inform of available job offers through the post office located with the Ibom Plaza arena in Uyo,” the source said.

“We discovered his remains outside the building at about 3 am. When we inquired at his house, we met two girls who claimed the deceased brought them to spend the night.

They feigned ignorance of the death of the man; telling us the man went outside to ease himself.”

The source added that the deceased NIPOST retiree chose to remain in Akwa Ibom after retiring years ago.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said that the two girls had been arrested with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“The police are aware and the two suspects have been arrested. A discreet investigation is ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he added.