type here...
GhPageLifestyleOld man dies while having a threesome with teenage girls he promised...
Lifestyle

Old man dies while having a threesome with teenage girls he promised jobs to

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

An old man who apparently is a retired employee of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has reportedly died after having a threesome with two young girls.

It has been reported that man has intercourse with these ladies whom he had allegedly promised to them jobs when there’s a vacancy in NIIPOST, his former place of work.

According to an eyewitness report to Nigerian Tribune, the old man died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two strong teenagers.

“The deceased died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two teenage girls whom he promised to inform of available job offers through the post office located with the Ibom Plaza arena in Uyo,” the source said.

“We discovered his remains outside the building at about 3 am. When we inquired at his house, we met two girls who claimed the deceased brought them to spend the night. 

They feigned ignorance of the death of the man; telling us the man went outside to ease himself.”

The source added that the deceased NIPOST retiree chose to remain in Akwa Ibom after retiring years ago.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said that the two girls had been arrested with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“The police are aware and the two suspects have been arrested. A discreet investigation is ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he added.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 7, 2021
Accra
clear sky
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1mph
0 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News