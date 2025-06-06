Old photos of Sapphire Egemasi playing drums at the church resurfaces

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Sapphire Egemasi, a Nigerian tech enthusiast, over allegations of internet fraud.

She is reported to have been arrested on April 10, 2025, in Bronx, New York, in connection with a large-scale fraud scheme that allegedly targeted multiple United States of America government agencies.

The suspect, alongside her co-conspirators, including one Samuel Kwadwo Osei, who appeared to have led the syndicate, risked a potential prison sentence of over 20 years in the US.

Authorities arrested the suspects following a 2024 federal grand jury indictment accusing them of orchestrating internet fraud and laundering funds between September 2021 and February 2023.

Egemasi and her Ghanaian co-defendants allegedly conspired to defraud the city of Kentucky of millions of dollars.

Her role involved designing spoof websites impersonating official US government domains to steal login credentials and facilitate the transfer of stolen funds.

