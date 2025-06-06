type here...
News

Old photos of Sapphire Egemasi playing drums at the church resurfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Sapphire Egemasi 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Sapphire Egemasi, a Nigerian tech enthusiast, over allegations of internet fraud.

She is reported to have been arrested on April 10, 2025, in Bronx, New York, in connection with a large-scale fraud scheme that allegedly targeted multiple United States of America government agencies.

The suspect, alongside her co-conspirators, including one Samuel Kwadwo Osei, who appeared to have led the syndicate, risked a potential prison sentence of over 20 years in the US.

READ ALSO: FBI arrests Sapphire Egemasi for fraud and money laundering

Authorities arrested the suspects following a 2024 federal grand jury indictment accusing them of orchestrating internet fraud and laundering funds between September 2021 and February 2023.

Egemasi and her Ghanaian co-defendants allegedly conspired to defraud the city of Kentucky of millions of dollars.

Her role involved designing spoof websites impersonating official US government domains to steal login credentials and facilitate the transfer of stolen funds.

- GhPage

READ ALSO: Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Couple Photoshoot

Lady marries man who stole her number from her CV

Baby Mama

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, June 6, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Circle boys face off with soldiers

Circle Boys

Video of a mother disciplining her 13-year old daughter

Mother and her daughter

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways