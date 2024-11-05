type here...
Entertainment

Old Picture Of Shatta Wale On Stage When He Was A Nobody Trends

By Mzta Churchill
Amidst his brouhaha with Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, an old picture of dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has surfaced online.

The dancehall musician has always talked about being a hustler and the epitome of a “Rags to riches” story, but many, especially the Indomie generation seem not to understand it.

Many are those who think the dancehall musician became who he is today on a silver platter.

In the picture available at the news desk of Gh Page, Shatt Wale, obviously during his Bandana days was seen performing at a yet-to-be-identified show.

One could see the musician with a cap and mouth opened on stage with an additional three men, whose real identities are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the viral picture;

