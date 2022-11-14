type here...
Old prophecy about Hajia4Real’s doom and probable repentance surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
An insider snitched on her to the FedsUK authorities to be arrested - Blogger goes deep into Hajia4Real's arrest
Still on the trending case of Hajia4Real’s arrest and detainment in the UK allegedly waiting to be extradited to the US for her involvement in an 8 million USD fraud.

A year-old post of a powerful man of God predicting the downfall of the boss chick has surfaced online and set tongues wagging in the process.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real reveals how she made her fortune in an old interview

Exactly 12 months ago, Prophet Festus Kobena Assan warned Hajia4Real to be careful with her slay queen lifestyle because a calamity was waiting to totally consume her.

Hajia4Real according to the Pastor was to do the work of God but she chose fame and music over God. The man of God said she’ll soon repent like Moesha Boduong.

In this same post, Medikal was also advised to quit his fraudulent activities else he will suffer greatly very soon.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real Biography: Real Name, Age, Children, Net Worth, Cars, Houses etc

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Hajia4Reall Reportedly Arrested In UK Over Alleged $8M Fraud

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real has been reportedly arrested by the UK police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to the report, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real was arrested at the airport – Kwesi Ernest claims

Hajia4Real has already been banned from the United States, and her Instagram activities in recent days show that she might be under scrutiny, especially when she has eventually deleted some posts. READ MORE HERE

