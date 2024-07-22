type here...
Old tweet of KK Fosu calling John Claude his brother surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of John-Claude-and-KK-Fosu
John-Claude-and-KK-Fosu

Last week was the funeral and burial of John Claude who died in an accident while travelling to the Central region with KK Fosu and Chocho Mu cho hitmaker Bless.

The was no appearance by the two musicians who were also involved in the accident forcing netizens to call them out as fake and ungrateful people for failing to attend the funeral of someone who was travelling with them to work.

In an interview earlier today, KK Fosu burst out and said it wasn’t by force for him to attend the funeral of the blogger because he didn’t know him from anywhere.

According to him, he only got the chance to meet John Claude on the day they were travelling and has no personal relationship or whatsoever with him.

Following his outburst, an old tweet of KK Fosu describing John Claude as a brother has surfaced on social media.

In his post, he was calling on his fans to join to him and the bereaved family to say their final goodbye to John Claude.

He posted: “I humbly invites all The “DSTYLE GLOBAL” FAns to join me as we say our final goodbye to our beloved brother JOHN TAMAKLOE on Friday July 19th”

See the screenshot below:

