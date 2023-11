- Advertisement -

Some Twitter users uncovered old tweets by Nigerian singer Tems, in which she made some obscene posts on her page.

Tems stated in one of the previous tweets that she needs someone to pound her like cocoyam.

Tems also stated in another tweet that the rain had gotten her wet and that she needed someone to fulfil her in bed.

These old messages, which date back to 2016, have sparked outrage on social media.

Check them out below