Old video of Medikal and Fella Makafui resurfaces; fans say they are back together

A viral video captures Ghanaian musician, Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui having a good time at an undisclosed location.

The musician, arrived in Ghana when dusk was falling yesterday, 14th May, 2024 following his successful 02 concert.

Later the day of his arrival, Medikal was seen together with his wife, Fella Makafui, and other close associates in an undisclosed location.

In the video, Fella Makafui could be heard saying “I will sit in the Range Rover. I want to sit close to my husband”.

Medikal before his 02 concert disclosed that he and Fella Makafui were no more together for reasons best known to him.

Labeling Fella Makafui his baby mama, Medikal asked the Ghana Police Service to hold her responsible should anything happen to him.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the viral video is an old video.