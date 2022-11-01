- Advertisement -

Davido’s son with his fiancee Chioma, Ifeanyi has been confirmed dead.

The 3-year-old boy reportedly drowned to death inside his father’s swimming pool in their Banana Island mansion.

Shockingly, none of the nine caretakers in the house was not able to spot late Ifeanyi’s absence in his room until he died inside the swimming pool.

Prior to his death, he had begun swimming lessons and his father was his coach.

Just 4 days ago, Davido shared a heartwarming video of himself and Ifeanyo having a nice time inside the swimming pool.

In this beautiful video which didn’t age well, Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

Impressed Davido applauded Ifeanyi for being a fast learner because he was doing exactly what he told him to do.

If only Davido knew that was the last time he was sharing the swimming pool with Ifeanyi, and his death would have been caused by the same natatorium, he would have destroyed it before the unfortunate incident would have happened.

Stars all over the world are sending their condolences message to Davido following the unanticipated death of Ifeanyi.

This is so sad. May God give Davido and Chioma the fortitude to bear this deep loss.